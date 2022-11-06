Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

Cobra Island Viper

By Hervé St-Louis



I like to think of the Vipers as the marines of the Cobra forces, so another service entirely from the Cobra troopers and infantry who are army based. Because they sport backpacks and several grenades, they are the perfect troops for extended sea-to-shore landings and perfect patrols core for Cobra Island. Their training is somewhat better than the Cobra troopers and infantry, but then again, the serve in a different corps! There, I solved this age-old problem!





Likeness



While the Cobra Island Viper looks much like his 1986 toy counterpart, the main difference is the lack of rolled up sleeves. The 1986 had rolled up sleeves, like many other G.I. Joe figures at the time. It was always weird that a standard uniform for troops included rolled-up sleeves. There are rolled up sleeves that go only to the forearms. This creates a stark visual change from the 1986 figure. This is one figure that takes as much inspiration from the original with solid updates. For example, the grenades are contemporary designs, instead of classic rounded contraptions that we often see in popular media. The vest is different from the original with a lack of padding on the sides to protect the ribs.





Sculpt



It seems that the helmet is made of one piece and is not glued on like Cobra Commander ’s. That means that it is symmetrical, unlike Cobra Commander’s whose helmet could be off, depending on which figure one would get at the store. This figure feels less slender and movable than the Cobra troopers and infantry.





Paint



Scale



Stability



While top-heavy and with short feet, I find that the Viper is stable, even with his backpack on. Because his hip articulations are stiff, you may want to heat the figure to allow better posing for balance.





Articulations



The right wrist can bend inside, while the left one can move up or down. Both can rotate. The abdominal crunch will not be of use because of the thick vest on top of the figure’s chest. However, there is a ball peg on the waist which as well as allowing the figure to twist, can also pivot in any direction. The hips are stiff and have the drop-down feature which I am starting to dislike as they make the figure fragile without adding much range of motion. The thigh swivels are useful. The range on the double knee articulations are good. The ankles can pivot and bend up and down.





Plastic



Props



Nevertheless, it’s not just black plastic, as the rope on the back is painted, as well as the back cover and the sculpted-in grenades. There is a red Cobra logo on the back cover of the backpack. The backpack looks like one troops would carry with them when going into expeditions, with necessary survival and warfare goods. The Viper has removable wrist guards that reveal the exposed forearms of the figure. It’s good to be able to mix and match the look of a Viper unit.





Packaging



Cost



The Cobra Island Viper retailed for $22.99 USD. On the aftermarket, this figure is much more expensive.





Availability



I got my single Cobra Island Viper from a fellow collector. Their price never came down on auction sites. The other collector did give me a great deal. I wanted this Viper so that I had at least one original Viper before getting a few three-pack Viper sets. I’m happy to say that while the red of his uniform is brighter, that he still fits with them.



