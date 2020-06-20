Comics / Comics News

Trinity Seven: Volume 20 manga review

Trinity Seven focuses on Arata Kasuga . He is living an ordinary life with his cousin, Hijiri Kasuga , in a small town. Everything changes when the “ Black Sun ” appears and causes something called the “ Breakdown Phenomenon ” to happen. This “happening” destroys their small town and makes Hijiri vanish before Arata's very eyes. Determined to eradicate the Breakdown Phenomenon and get Hijiri back, Arata enrolls at Royal Biblia Academy , a secret school for mages. This new life is tough, but by Arata's side are seven beautiful girls. They are known as “ Trinity Seven ,” and each girl is a master of her own magical art.



As Trinity Seven , Vol. 20 (Chapters 87 to 91) opens, Arata and Hijiri are walking to school when the Black Sun appears. Now, Arata has to save his cousin again... or maybe, things are not what they seem. Arata is trapped in a powerful spell, the “Nostalgic Library,” and the allure of it may be too much for him to escape. Can Trinity Seven help the young “ Demon Lord ” candidate find the strength he needs to emerge from this dream and confront a powerful enemy?



THE LOWDOWN: The Trinity Seven manga is the latest Yen Press manga that is new to me. Although the series is deep, deep into the narrative, some Internet research will help the reader play catch-up – to an extent.



Trinity Seven Graphic Novel Volume 20 digs deep into the central premise of the series, and that is the fact that Arata Kasuga is really important. Much of the story here involves magical fantasy battle manga, but there is a lot of exposition and multiple levels of dream worlds to overcome. The ever versatile Christine Dashiell provides an informative and entertaining English translation, so readers simply need to go along with the story that writer Kenji Saito and artist Akinari Nao are telling.



The ending suggests that there are some big story events ahead. I have to admit that I am curious, although I had mixed feelings about Vol. 20.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of comic-fantasy manga will want to try the Yen Press title, Trinity Seven .



B

6 out of 10





Rating: 6 /10

