ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Comics / Comics News

Big Chief Studios Insolvent (Bankruptcy)


By Hervé St-Louis
August 14, 2023 - 07:16

peakyblinders_bigchiefstudios.jpg
On August 7, 2023, Begbies Traynor Group PLC, a United Kingdom-based business recovery, financial advisory and property services consultancy sent emails to customers and creditors of UK-based toy manufacturer Big Chief Studios warning them of the insolvency of the company. Big Chief Studios produces pros, figurines, statues, and action figures of mostly UK-based entertainment properties, such as Peaky Blinders, Dr Who, Mr Bean, and more.

In their letter, Begbies Traynor Group wrote “Please note that the Company is insolvent and has ceased to trade.

The directors, having regard to the Company’s financial position, have decided to take steps to place it into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

This firm is assisting the directors with this process and I would advise that it is proposed Stephen Katz and Paul Robert Appleton, who are licensed insolvency practitioners bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics, will be appointed as joint liquidators following the resolution to wind-up the Company being passed by the members.

Big Chief Studios worked with other collectibles outlets such as Sideshow Collectibles and retailers like BigBadToyStore. Individual customers may not be able to recoup any of their pre-orders’ deposits.


Last Updated: August 14, 2023 - 07:24

    RSS       Mobile       Contact        Advertising       Terms of Service    ComicBookBin

© Copyright 2002-2023, Toon Doctor Inc. - All rights Reserved. All other texts, images, characters and trademarks are copyright their respective owners. Use of material in this document (including reproduction, modification, distribution, electronic transmission or republication) without prior written permission is strictly prohibited. Toon Doctor ® is registered trademarks of Toon Doctor Inc. Privacy Policy