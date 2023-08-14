Comics / Comics News

Big Chief Studios Insolvent (Bankruptcy)

By Hervé St-Louis







In their letter, Begbies Traynor Group wrote “ Please note that the Company is insolvent and has ceased to trade.





“ The directors, having regard to the Company’s financial position, have decided to take steps to place it into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.





“ This firm is assisting the directors with this process and I would advise that it is proposed Stephen Katz and Paul Robert Appleton, who are licensed insolvency practitioners bound by the Insolvency Code of Ethics, will be appointed as joint liquidators following the resolution to wind-up the Company being passed by the members. ”





Big Chief Studios worked with other collectibles outlets such as Sideshow Collectibles and retailers like BigBadToyStore. Individual customers may not be able to recoup any of their pre-orders’ deposits.





On August 7, 2023, Begbies Traynor Group PLC, a United Kingdom-based business recovery, financial advisory and property services consultancy sent emails to customers and creditors of UK-based toy manufacturer Big Chief Studios warning them of the insolvency of the company. Big Chief Studios produces pros, figurines, statues, and action figures of mostly UK-based entertainment properties, such as Peaky Blinders, Dr Who, Mr Bean, and more.