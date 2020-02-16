Comics / Comics News

Sleepy Princess in a Demon Castle: Volume 10 manga review

Aurora Sya Lis Goodrest is the princess of the human kingdom, “Goodereste.” Princess Syalis has been kidnapped by Twilight, the current “Demon King.” He has imprisoned the princess in his “ Demon Castle .” While the human kingdom goes into panic over its missing princess, the princess herself is… bored... and just wants to get a good night's rest.



As Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Vol. 10 (Chapters 118 to 130) opens, a demon grimoire with a female personality decides that Syalis no longer needs her, so she tries to leave the Demon Castle. But perhaps, this book is not book-smart. Next, the Princess decides that she wants to be an “armchair detective,” and opens the “ Syalis Detective Agency .” When Syalis starts acting like a “sleeping detective,” however, the Demon King Lord Twilight will have to solve the clients' problems.



Then, the Former Demon King Lord Midnight , the father of the current Demon King, Twilight, pays a visit to Demon Castle. What will he think of the way his errant son handles his hostage, Princess Syalis, who has the run of the castle?



[This volume includes bonus manga, “Before Repairing the Old Demon Castle,” and bonus art.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle manga takes its readers on a trip to another dimension. Creator Kagiji Kumanomata continues to spin episodic comedy out of the series' varied and wonderful settings.



Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle Graphic Novel Volume 10 offers new characters: a spy, a female grimiore, and a dog demon that doubles as a comfy resting place. This volume also introduces readers to the home of the Demon King's father, a place called "Pandemonium," and also to an autumnal forest, the setting for a perfect hostage video. Tetsuichiro Miyaki (translation) and Annette Roman (English adaptation) spin one of the series best volumes in this English-language edition. So I once again recommend this series, because it is imaginative and inventive, but mostly because I want to share the love of Teddy Demons with you, dear readers.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for odd manga comedy will want to try the Shonen Sunday title, Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle .



Rating: 8 /10

