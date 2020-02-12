Comics / Comics News

Ran and the Gray World: Volume 6 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T+” for “Older Teen”





A spunky girl, Ran Uruma can't wait to grow up and be a sorceress like her mother, Shizuka. With the help of a pair of magical sneakers, Ran sometimes transforms herself into an adult and takes off on various (mis)adventures.



As Ran and the Gray World, Vol. 6 (Chapters 30 to 37) opens, the sorcerers and sorceresses, the Black Crows, and the White Dogs are resting after their victory over the bugs. Ran's brother, Jin Uruma, however, has made a horrifying discovery. Ran has saved Otaro Mikado, the older man she loves, and because his body holds the “king bug,” Ran has inadvertently assured the bugs' survival.



Now, Ran's family: Zen, her father; Shizuka, her mother; and Jin must engage in a battle that could cost them their lives. The resumption of the battle may have already cost Ran dearly. Plus, the mysterious sorcerer, Muan, arrives.



THE LOWDOWN: The Ran and the Gray World manga ends it most intense story arc. The “bugs invasion” may be the biggest story arc of the series, which I suspect may be ending soon.



Ran and the Gray World Graphic Novel Volume 6 shows why ending the series would be a pity. First creator Aki Irie's art is so beautiful with its elegant line work and gorgeous compositions. Irie turns that art into exciting, action-paced storytelling that feels as magical as Ran's world is. We are just getting to know the wonderful supporting cast, and I think Ran's brother, Jin, deserves his own series.



Emi Louie-Nishikawa's translation remains spry and lively, emphasizing the sense of magic and adventure. Joanna Estep's lettering adds that spark of magic to the atmosphere of this series, so let's show appreciation for Louie-Nishikawa and Estep's work on the English version of Ran and the Gray World by reading every volume.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of coming-of-age stories about young magic users will want to try the “VIZ Signature” title, Ran and the Gray World.



Rating: 8.5 /10

