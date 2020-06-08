Comics / Press Releases

Cutting Edge Comic 'Bayonet' Published Under Razorverse Banner

By The Editor



Bayonet, the newest comic book mini series created by indie comics‘ maverick, Everette Hartsoe tells the story of Sasha Ravenwood, a retired assassin turned mentor to a homeless girl named Nix. Both share telekinetic and psychokinetic gifts that make them a far dangerous threat to the secret society that enlisted them.Bayonet: created and written by Everette Hartsoem, with art by Marcelo Salaza and colors by Nasir Ahmed.Hartsoe‘s Bayonet will be the 1st title from the newly formed cinematic universe ’RAZORVERSE‘ and will launch a universe of all new properties set up for TV and film.“My goal is to have the new comic stories match the films or tv projects in development so there is no confusion about the characters and storylines that are being told. This comic book and entertainment merger is unlike the offerings from Marvel and DC Comics, where the movies/TV don‘t match what is going on in the comics. This can be annoying as well as confusing, so we are removing it from the equation.” stated HartsoeWhat can you expect from Razorverse storylines: it will have an all out attack of your senses in a non-stop adrenaline thrill-ride featuring female lead protagonist.Special edition covers, trading cards, post cards original art and prints. Hartsoe is also adding producer tiers that can get backers film credits on IMDB, invites to screenings, on-set access during the filming, even a chance to be in the movies as well.Check out the Kickstarter, interiors and more on https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/everettehartsoe/everette-hartsoes-new-bad-girl-bayonet-1.The star of Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Tamara Glynn will take on the lead role of Bayonet. The graphic novel created by indie comics‘ legend Everette Hartsoe tells the story of Sasha Ravenwood, a retired assassin turned mentor to a homeless girl named Nix. Both share telekinetic and psychokinetic gifts that make them a far dangerous threat to the secret society that enlisted them.“I wanted an actress to bring grit and a vulnerability, simultaneously to the role. Tamara Glynn brings that and then some to the table.” You can see the innocent girl as well as a ’tough as nails bad ass‘merge into one.” Hartsoe said.“I‘ve been a fan of Everette Hartsoe‘s comic book work for years. His attention to detail when he brings his creations to life is almost a mystical experience. Once he mentioned BAYONET, I knew I wanted to be a part of this project.”-said GlynnGlynn first became associated with the horror genre when she guest-starred on an episode of Freddy's Nightmares, the series based on the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.She began her career as a teenager in the late 1980s, appearing in television shows such as Miami Vice and Growing Pains before starring in the fifth installment of the Halloween franchise, Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.Hartsoe started his own comic book company in 1992 and has sold over 6 million books worldwide. Several Hartsoe comic books have been optioned for the big screen, such as Razor with producer Jeff Most and Emma Dumont attached to star and the India Eisley, Ethan Peck fairytale thriller ’Curse Of Sleeping Beauty‘ directed by Pearry Teo. Production will take place in Nevada.

