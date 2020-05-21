Comics / Comics News

Our Last Crusade...: Volume 2 manga review

Rated “T” for “Teen”





Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World is set in a world where “ the Nebulis Sovereignty ” and “ the Empire ” are embroiled in a war without end. Aliceliese Lou Nebulis IX a.k.a. “ Alice ” is the “ Ice Calamity Witch ,” a Nebulis “ Astral mage ” of incredible power. Iska is the youngest swordsman of the Empire ever to become a “ Saint Disciple .” Alice and Iska find themselves face-to-face, and each seeks to bring a close to this ceaseless conflict. Little do they know, however, that their meeting will be the catalyst that shapes the fate of the world!



As Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , Vol. 2 (Chapters 6 to 13) opens, fate has guided Iska and Alice together once more as they cross paths at an Imperial painter's art exhibit in “ the Desert Neutral City Ain .” There, they agree to meet again; only this time, it will be on the field of battle to settle the score.



When an ancient power awakens to threaten their very lives, however, Alice is forced to choose between her country (Nebulis) and her ideals. Iska must forsake the will of the Empire and save a witch – an unforgivable act. Up against an all-powerful foe, will the two heroes form an unlikely alliance, or will they find themselves unable to overcome their allegiances?



[This volume includes an original short story set in the world of Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World manga is new to me. Its source, the light novel series by Kei Sazane (with character designs and illustrations by Ao Nekonabe ), is also unfamiliar to me.



Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Graphic Novel Volume 2 is a thrilling manga (or graphic novel). Writer-artist okama offers action sequences that recall that found in Tite Kubo's beloved manga, Bleach . Okama manages to present the complex, international dynamics and intrigue while also offering exciting action. Even if a reader missed Vol. 1 (which I have), Vol. 2 is good enough to tempt readers to return for more of the series.



Jan Mitsuko Cash offers an English-language translation that makes the back story and politics readable. Cash also captures the rapidly developing relationship between Alice and Iska. DK 's lettering conveys the drama and action and... romance? Let's come back for more, dear readers.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of grand fantasy manga will want to try the Yen Press title, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World .



A-

7.5 out of 10





Rating: 7.5 /10

Leroy Douresseaux is a comic book writer and critic based in Louisiana.

