Jujutsu Kaisen: Volume 1 manga review

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga series from Gege Akutami . VIZ Media is publishing the series in English as a series of graphic novels under its “Shonen Jump” imprint.



Jujutsu Kaisen , Vol. 1 (“Ryomen Sukuna”; Chapter 1 to 7) introduces Yuji Itadori , a first year student at Sugisawa Municipal High School in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture. Especially fast and strong, Yuji should be an athlete, perhaps a member of the school's track-and-field team. However, Yuji chooses to be a member of the Occult Research Club .



He and the other two members, Sasaki and Iguchi , have gotten their hands on a “ sealed cursed object .” They don't know it, but their lives are in danger. And Yuji is about to be introduced into the world of “ Jujutsu Sorcerers ” and a conspiracy involving a legendary and feared demon, “ Ryomen Sukura .”



THE LOWDOWN: The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is perfect for me. Demons, man-eating demons, demon fighters, curses, cursed objects, and secret societies of warriors: it is all right up my reading alley. Plus, I recently had to say goodbye to the excellent but short (five-volume) series, Black Torch , from creator Tsuyoshi Takaki. So I need a new source of hot demon action.



Jujutsu Kaisen Graphic Novel Volume 1 rushes the reader into it world of Jujutsu Sorcerers and “ special-grade cursed objects .” Vol. 1 seems to offer two volumes worth of characters, plots, settings, and internal mythology, and creator Gege Akutami makes it all of it so exciting. Jujutsu Kaisen is like a combination battle manga and horror comic book. The comic book offers gruesome monsters and plucky monster-fighters, featuring a goofy, but charming young hero.



Stefan Koza captures the battles and the horror and transforms them into a seamless whole with his English translation. Letterer Snir Aharon highlights the series' surprising sense of humor without denying the edgy action and drama. I have to recommend Jujutsu Kaisen; I think the series has only scratched the surface of what it can offer, so it should be a fun reading journey.



POSSIBLE AUDIENCE: Fans of demon-fighting shonen manga will want to try the Shonen Jump title, Jujutsu Kaisen .



Rating: 8.5 /10

