Japan Anime Music Lab Spotlights "Kizuna AI"

By Leroy Douresseaux







THE JAPAN ANIME MUSIC LAB. WEBSITE SPOTLIGHTS THE VIRTUAL YOUTUBER MUSIC PHENOMENON IN AN INTERVIEW WITH THE PRODUCER OF KIZUNA AI



JAMLAB. Showcases The Latest Trends In J-Pop And Ani-Song Music And Highlights A New Breed Of Pop Star With A Virtual YouTuber With More Than 2.6 Million Subscribers



The Japan Anime Music Lab. (www.japan-animemusic.com; JAMLAB.), an official online information hub connecting the global entertainment and music industries with the top echelon of Japanese music and “ani-song” (anime song) artists and their official representatives, spotlights the fast-growing musical phenomenon of “Virtual YouTubers” in an insightful multi-part interview with Takeshi Osaka, the CEO and founder of the virtual talent creative studio, Activ8 Inc. and producer of the virtual pop star, Kizuna AI.



Virtual YouTube stars, or “VTubers” comprise a colorful vanguard of digital celebrities who are building an ardent global following by redefining what a pop star is in the 21st Century. In the interview, Osaka explains how music and cutting-edge technology have aligned to create this new breed of pop star.



Kizuna AI is one of the world’s first virtual YouTuber stars and operates 2 popular channels on YouTube - "A.I.Channel” and "A.I.Games.” She currently has over 2.6 million subscribers and recently has begun to also garner a substantial following in China. Other popular Virtual YouTuber performers include Luna Kaguya, YuNi, tokinosora, Aoi Fuji. Virtual YouTuber artists are the latest addition to the scope of genres JAMLAB. features.



JAMLAB. supports the prolific Japanese pop/rock/hip hop/virtual music scene and has put a particular emphasis on anime song “ani-song” artists whose music is widely featured as the theme songs to popular anime series. The global popularity of anime now presents these artists with a wider platform than ever before to bring their music to an international fan base.



Continued technological innovation combined with an expanding international fan base for virtual pop stars have also inspired a talented cadre of Japanese designers, producers and digital innovators to create the next generation of virtual pop stars with Virtual YouTubers such as Kizuna AI. JAMLAB. embraces this continued evolution and looks to help raise the profile of these stars among a global audience of fans and industry professionals.



Japanese companies and record labels currently participating in JAMLAB. include AVEX, SACRA MUSIC (a Sony Music label), Lantis, King Record, Pony Canyon, Flying Dog, Yoshimoto Music Entertainment, For Live Music Entertainment, NBC Universal Entertainment Japan, MAGES., Being, Nippon Columbia, Tokuma Japan Communications, Toho, Teichiku Entertainment, Zero-A, Victor Entertainment, and Universal Music.



Artists currently featured on the JAMLAB. website include: Maaya Sakamoto, Nana Mizuki, May'n, Ali Project, LiSA, JAM Project, Kalafina, EGOIST, ClariS, GARNiDELiA, Konomi Suzuki, fripSide, Nagi Yanagi, Kanoko Ito、Aimer, Granrodeo, Mamoru Miyano, Minori Chihara, ASCA, halca, and Aquors.







About The Japan Music Cultural Export (JMCE) Organization:

The Japanese music industry organization (formally known as PROMIC) is renowned for organizing the annual music trade event, Tokyo International Music Market (TIMM), and launching the Japanese anime music website, Japan Anime Music Lab. (JAMLAB.). The JMCE organization has continuously focused on showcasing Japanese pop, rock and ani-song artists to a global audience. The foundation is supported by the Japanese music industry and the main supporting members of the foundation are; major Japanese record labels and music trade bodies and associations representing; artists, performers, record labels, management companies, music publishers, concert promoters and music retailers. More information is available at: www.japan-animemusic.com and at https://jmce.or.jp/.







