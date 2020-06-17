Im: The Great Priest Imhotep Volume 3 manga review

Comics / Comics News

Im: Great Priest Imhotep focuses on the “Great Priest” Imohotep a.k.a. “ Im .” Newly resurrected, Im traverses time and space, from the sands of Ancient Egypt to the streets of modern Japan. Im is on the hunt for the magai, devious beings who impersonate the gods and have an appetite for destruction. Hinome Hawakata , a lonely girl, crosses paths with Im, and her life changes – for the better and maybe, for the worse.



As Im: Great Priest Imhotep , Vol. 3 (Chapters 8 to 13) opens, the Ennead priesthood has given Im a new objective. His masters want him to return to Egypt and to use “ Damnatio Memoriae ” to wipe the record of Prince Djoser clean from the world. Djoser is the “ Pharaoh of the magai ,” and now, he has suddenly shown up – in the flesh! The plan is changed; now, Im must kill Djoser. But the problem is that Im and Djoser were once the closest of friends.



THE LOWDOWN: The Im: Great Priest Imhotep manga is new to me. Still, for some reason, it reminds me of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise.



Im: Great Priest Imhotep Graphic Novel Volume 3 has some interesting moments. I thought, however, that creator Makoto Morishita spent too much time on battle manga. There is some potential for more character drama and exploration, and that may have been investigated in the series' first two volumes, which I did not read. I must admit that Djoser is an intriguing character, so I'd like to see another volume of the series. And that's all I have to say.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of Egyptian-themed manga will want to try the Yen Press title, Im: Great Priest Imhotep .



C+

5 out of 10





