Gabriel Dropout: Volume 8 manga review

Gabriel Dropout focuses on Gabriel White Tenma, the top angel in her class. She has descended from Heaven in order to attend high school and to guide humans to the correct path. However, Gabriel has developed a video game addiction, slacks off, and hangs out with other angels and demons that have come to Earth.
As Gabriel Dropout, Vol. 8 (Chapters 58 to 63) opens, Gabriel learns that her worst nightmare is about to become a reality. Her older sister, the powerful angel, Zeruel, is coming for a visit. She is Angel Academy's most illustrious graduate ever. Also known as “The Arm of God,” Zeruel is one of Heaven's mightiest weapons. Zeruel has a brilliant mind, has looks beyond compare, is a force to be reckoned with... and she is coming to check up on her little sister, Gabriel.
Determined to hide that she is a slacker and video game addict, Gabriel has got a foolproof plan to deceive her older sister. At least, Gabriel thinks she has a foolproof plan to deceive Zeruel...
[This volume includes bonus manga.]
THE LOWDOWN: The Gabriel Dropout manga, written and drawn by Ukami, is another new title to me. My Yen Press rep included it in a batch of titles for review.
Gabriel Dropout Graphic Novel Volume 8 focuses mainly on the comic conflict between Gabriel and her older sister, Zeruel. Ukami's art is a super-cute confection of super-deformed, chibi, and sparkles. It could arouse feelings of “moe” in readers. I found it pleasantly amusing, but it is not something that I would read on a regular basis. As much as I like supernatural comedy manga, I think Gabriel Dropout is for a specific readership that likely does not include me.
But I think some readers' moe-dars are already onto it.
I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of magical girls will want to try the Yen Press title, Gabriel Dropout.