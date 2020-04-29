Comics / Comics News

Gabriel Dropout: Volume 8 manga review

Gabriel Dropout focuses on Gabriel White Tenma , the top angel in her class. She has descended from Heaven in order to attend high school and to guide humans to the correct path. However, Gabriel has developed a video game addiction, slacks off, and hangs out with other angels and demons that have come to Earth.



As Gabriel Dropout , Vol. 8 (Chapters 58 to 63) opens, Gabriel learns that her worst nightmare is about to become a reality. Her older sister, the powerful angel, Zeruel , is coming for a visit. She is Angel Academy's most illustrious graduate ever. Also known as “ The Arm of God ,” Zeruel is one of Heaven's mightiest weapons. Zeruel has a brilliant mind, has looks beyond compare, is a force to be reckoned with... and she is coming to check up on her little sister, Gabriel.



Determined to hide that she is a slacker and video game addict, Gabriel has got a foolproof plan to deceive her older sister. At least, Gabriel thinks she has a foolproof plan to deceive Zeruel...



THE LOWDOWN: The Gabriel Dropout manga, written and drawn by Ukami, is another new title to me. My Yen Press rep included it in a batch of titles for review.



Gabriel Dropout Graphic Novel Volume 8 focuses mainly on the comic conflict between Gabriel and her older sister, Zeruel. Ukami's art is a super-cute confection of super-deformed, chibi, and sparkles. It could arouse feelings of “moe” in readers. I found it pleasantly amusing, but it is not something that I would read on a regular basis. As much as I like supernatural comedy manga, I think Gabriel Dropout is for a specific readership that likely does not include me.



But I think some readers' moe-dars are already onto it.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of magical girls will want to try the Yen Press title, Gabriel Dropout .



C+

5 out of 10





Rating: 5 /10

