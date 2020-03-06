Comics / Comics News

Dr. Stone: Volume 10 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







Rated “T” for “Teen”





There is a blinding flash, and every human is petrified and turned into a statue. Civilization gradually falls apart. When high school student, Taiju Oki , reawakens, bursting from his stone shell, he is shocked to discover that it is 3700 years later! And he is not alone, as his classmate, Senku Ishigami , has been up and running for over half a year. Now, the duo and more reawakened humans must kick-start civilization, which will not be easy, as not everyone agrees on how civilization should be rebuilt.



Dr. Stone, Vol. 10 (Chapters 80 to 88; entitled “Wings of Humanity”) opens with Hyoga 's betrayal of Tsukasa Shishio , the former “strongest primate high schooler.” Now, Senku must find a way to defeat Hyoga, and then, he has to save Tsukasa, the rival who once killed him.



This all leads to Senku's next goal – discovering the mystery behind “petrification.” How did that strange light petrify everyone on Earth? Now, Senku will have to voyage to the other side of the world and find the place where the light originated. So it is time to relive “the age of exploration!”



THE LOWDOWN: The Dr. Stone manga continues its journey to revive modern civilization. This is a spry, imaginative manga that is as action-oriented as it is educational.



Dr. Stone Graphic Novel Volume 10 is a whirlwind of invention and scientific revival. Creators Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi throw so many things at readers in this volume that my story synopsis barely scratches the surface of the invention and re-invention depicted, which includes refrigeration, cloth weaving, hot air balloon flight, etc. Vol. 10 ends up being another outstanding volume in a stand-out series.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for odd shonen manga will want to try the Shonen Jump title, Dr. Stone .



A

9 out of 10







Rating: 9 /10

