Dyanmite Entertainment Comics On-Sale 11/20/2019


By Leroy Douresseaux
November 18, 2019 - 11:00

Vampirella #5 (2019) cover image

SEP191080    CHASTITY #3 CVR A NODET (MR)    $3.99
SEP191081    CHASTITY #3 CVR B GARZA (MR)    $3.99
SEP191082    CHASTITY #3 CVR C MAINE (MR)    $3.99
SEP198439    VAMPIRELLA #5 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR    $3.99
SEP191137    VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR A DODSON    $3.99
SEP191138    VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR B MARCH    $3.99
SEP191139    VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR C DALTON    $3.99
SEP191140    VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR D GUNDUZ    $3.99
SEP191141    VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR E COSPLAY    $3.99
SEP198440    VAMPIRELLA #5 HETRICK FOC BONUS VAR    $3.99


Last Updated: November 18, 2019 - 12:57

