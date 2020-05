Comics / Comics News

DC Comics On-Sale 05/12/2020

By Leroy Douresseaux







DC Comics New Comic Books – Tuesday, May 12, 2020 :



New Comic Books :



DCeased: Unkillables #3 (of 3)

The Dollhouse Family #6 (of 6)

The Flash GIANT #4

Plunge #3 (of 6)

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #10 (of 12)

Red Hood: Outlaw #45

Wonder Woman #755

Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3 (3rd Printing)



New Collected Editions :



Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

Nightwing: The Gray Son Legacy

Stargirl by Geoff Johns

The Flash by Mark Waid Book Seven







