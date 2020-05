Comics / Comics News

DC Comics On-Sale 05/5/2020

By Leroy Douresseaux







DC Comics New Comic Books – Tuesday, May 5, 2020 :



Batman and the Outsiders #12



DC Super Stars Facsimile Edition #17



The Flash #753



Green Lantern Season 2 #3



Hawkman #23



House of Whispers #20



Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4 (of 9)







