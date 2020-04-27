DC Comics On-Sale 04/28/2020

DC Comics New Comic Books - Tuesday, April 28, 2020:
Batman #89 (3rd Printing) Featuring the first appearance of Punchline!
Daphne Byrne #4 Daphne gains a new ally as she continues to wrestle with the malevolent forces within her!
The Dreaming #20 The unbelievable finale to Si Spurrier and Bilquis Evely’s epic tale from the Sandman Universe!
Nightwing #70 (2nd Printing) The Clown Prince of Crime comes to Ric Grayson and Bludhaven in this prelude to The Joker War!
Batman GIANT #4 Classic stories from the world of The Dark Knight, plus an all-new chapter of the original story “Concrete Jungle,” by Mark Russell (Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Ryan Benjamin!