DC Comics On-Sale 04/28/2020


By Leroy Douresseaux
April 27, 2020 - 10:13

The Dreaming #20 (2018) cover image

DC Comics New Comic Books - Tuesday, April 28, 2020:

Batman #89 (3rd Printing)
Featuring the first appearance of Punchline!

Daphne Byrne #4
Daphne gains a new ally as she continues to wrestle with the malevolent forces within her!

The Dreaming #20
The unbelievable finale to Si Spurrier and Bilquis Evely’s epic tale from the Sandman Universe!

Nightwing #70 (2nd Printing)
The Clown Prince of Crime comes to Ric Grayson and Bludhaven in this prelude to The Joker War!

Batman GIANT #4
Classic stories from the world of The Dark Knight, plus an all-new chapter of the original story “Concrete Jungle,” by Mark Russell (Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles) and Ryan Benjamin!


