Dark Horse Comics On-Sale 02/12/2020

By Leroy Douresseaux







DARK HORSE COMICS



OCT190388 ART OF MANA HC (C: 1-1-2) $39.99

DEC190214 BLACKWOOD MOURNING AFTER #1 (OF 4) CVR A FISH $3.99

DEC190215 BLACKWOOD MOURNING AFTER #1 (OF 4) CVR B DORKIN $3.99

DEC190306 CRIMINAL MACABRE THE BIG BLEED OUT #3 (OF 4) $3.99

OCT190374 DISNEY CINDERELLA STORY OF MOVIES IN COMICS HC (C: 1-1-2) $10.99

OCT190314 DREADFUL ED & MARY SCARY HC (C: 0-1-2) $19.99

DEC190242 STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #2 (OF 4) CVR A KALACHEV $3.99

DEC190243 STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #2 (OF 4) CVR B ROE $3.99

DEC190244 STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #2 (OF 4) CVR C CASE $3.99

DEC190279 TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY DEATHS CHOIR #3 (OF 4) CVR A FRANQU $3.99

DEC190280 TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY DEATHS CHOIR #3 (OF 4) CVR B CROOK $3.99

OCT190396 WES ANDERSON`S ISLE OF DOGS HC (C: 0-1-2) $19.99

SEP190316 WHATS MICHAEL TP VOL 01 FATCAT COLLECTION (C: 1-1-2) $19.99







