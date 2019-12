Comics / Comics News

Dark Horse Comics On-Sale 12/04/2019

By Leroy Douresseaux







DARK HORSE COMICS



OCT190298 BUTCHER OF PARIS #1 (OF 5) (MR) $3.99

AUG190266 CHOKE GASP THE BEST OF 75 YEARS OF EC COMICS HC $49.99

OCT190337 CRONE #2 (OF 5) $3.99

SEP190315 DISNEY THE LITTLE MERMAID #2 (OF 3) $3.99

OCT190352 EVERYTHING #4 (MR) $3.99

OCT190296 KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #1 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON (MR) $3.99

OCT190297 KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #1 (OF 5) CVR B BARAHONA (MR) $3.99

OCT190353 RUBY FALLS #3 (OF 4) (MR) $3.99

AUG190259 SHE COULD FLY TP VOL 02 THE LOST PILOT $19.99

SEP190324 UMBRELLA ACADEMY COMPOSITION NOTEBOOK $9.99







