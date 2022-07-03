Blog

ComicBookBin is 20 Years Old!

By Hervé St-Louis



At first a comic book collection listing, ComicBookBin publishes comics reviews and news. It informs hardcore and casual comic book fans and collectors. Expanding its coverage in action figures, movies, games and more, it also offers three mobile apps. Almost two decades later, ComicBookBin has over 28360 articles written by a dedicated team of writers.





On August 8, 2022, ComicBookBin will be 20 years old on August 8, 2022. The site started as place that I could sell my huge comic collection but quickly turned into a news and review site. From the get-go the team and I reviewed cartoons, action figures, films, games, and of course comics. I had no real plans for the site when it started but I like running it.





I’ll ad to this blog later as time goes on.