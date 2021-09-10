Blog

No More Google Ads

By Hervé St-Louis



If you are a serious vendor (no gambling) and want to help us out, just reach out at info at comicbookbin dot com and ask how you can advertise with us. As a reader, if you want to support us, you can always fund our Patreon at patreon.com/ToonDoctor





I had been waiting a long time to do this and finally did. I have removed all the Google ads from ComicBookBin. The site will only contain ads from merchants that I have selected, and I will be the one putting their ads on the site. Moreover, without Google Ads, there is absolutely no tracking of any visitors done by third parties. Whereas the trend on websites is to stuff pages with ads and trackers, the Bin, following good web experience philosophy presents pages that are clean, load fast, and do not track visitors. This is part of a free and accessible web.The revenues we received from Google had been dismal for years, so there is not a serious loss here. For the privilege of squatting over 28,000 pages, Google paid us a few pennies every month. This relationship was clearly one-sided as well as giving many vendors an incredible platform to reach visitors, Google obtained what it considers valuable intelligence on readers’ browsing practices.Cheers,Hervé