Beastars: Volume 3 manga review

There is a world of anthropomorphic animals, and the dividing line is between the carnivores and herbivores. In this world, eating meat is a felony. The “ Beastar ” is a hero who begins as a school leader. He or she transcends all the mistrust and discrimination that defines life in this world, and then, graduates to become some kind of great public figure who is a world leader. At the high school, Cherryton Academy , the dividing line is between predator and prey, as Legoshi , a gray wolf learns.



As Beastars , Vol. 3 (Chapters 17 to 25) opens, Legoshi is surprised to discover that his performance (acting and fighting) in the Drama Club 's production of “ Adler ” has made him something of a star on campus. However, the gray wolf's mind has been on the Netherland dwarf rabbit, Haru , with whom Legoshi has become infatuated. He believes that he loves her and that he can overcome his instinct, as a carnivore, to devour her. However, Legoshi has a shocking encounter in which he learns that the inevitable result of his love is destruction... for the object of his affection.



THE LOWDOWN: The Beastars manga has been something of a surprise. The first volume introduced an amazing world of animals that live like humans, and the second volume immediately threw the readers into the complex social dynamics of such a world.



Beastars Graphic Novel Volume 3 is the first volume to focus in detail on Legoshi, the lead character. Paru Itagaki moves Legoshi from the school into the larger world outside the school, while also delving into his thoughts and feelings and the conflict roiling within him. There is so much tension and conflict within the young wolf, and that makes for great reading. Tomko Kimura 's translation and Annette Roman 's English adaptation present Legoshi's struggles in a vivid English script.



Honestly, each volume of this series practically forces the readers to return for more, and Vol. 3 is the best volume of the series yet. I know that there is so much more to come, so, dear readers, I highly recommend Beastars.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Readers looking for exceptional anthropomorphic comics and manga will definitely want to try the VIZ Signature title, Beastars .



A+

10 out of 10







Rating: 10 /10

