An Incurable Case of Love: Volume 2 manga review

Rated “M” for “Mature”





Five years ago, Nanase “Nana” Sakura witnessed a handsome and charming doctor save a stranger’s life. Inspired by this mystery physician, Nanase trains to become a nurse. On her first day as a new nurse, Nanase meets her inspiration, Dr. Kairi Tendo , but he turns out to be nothing like the man she imagined or remembered him to be. He is so harsh and blunt, especially with her, so Nanase nicknames him “ Dark Lord .” But, of course, there is more to him than she realizes.



As An Incurable Case of Love , Vol. 2 (Chapters 6 to 10) opens, Nana is still shocked by the sudden kiss Dr. Tendo planted on her lips. On the other hand, he is still cold to her... until the night he carries her home after she gets drunk at the retirement party for elderly Dr. Koishikawa . Then, another complication arises. Nanase meets Dr. Kisugi, a former classmate and rival of Dr. Tendo's. Once he discover that there may be some kind of romance (broken as it is) between Dr. Tendo and Nanase, Dr. Kisugi starts acting really friendly toward Nanase!



THE LOWDOWN: The An Incurable Case of Love manga could be called a typical “Shojo Beat” romance manga, but it is not. An Incurable Case of Love has a “mature” rating and is a “josei” manga, and secondly, the romantic lead characters are both adults with real adult careers in the medical field.



An Incurable Case of Love Graphic Novel Volume 2 is like a warm cup of cocoa for fans of “Shojo Beat” manga... like myself. I thoroughly enjoyed it, and I wish I could read another volume right now. The star-crossed couple, the romantic rival, and creator Maki Enjoji 's lovely art – they put me in shojo manga reader hog heaven



JN Productions ' translation is as pretty as Enjoji's art, and ably mixes the drama and the tart dialogue. Inori Fukuda Trant 's lettering and fonts are like shojo manga sparkles. I have an incurable case of love for this manga because it is a joy to read, and because it is better than I thought it could be.



POSSIBLE AUDIENCE: Fans of Maki Enjoji's manga will want to read the Shojo Beat title, An Incurable Case of Love.



A

8 out of 10







Rating: 8 /10

