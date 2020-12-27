Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Wonder Woman film review

By Hervé St-Louis



An ancient Greek god has unleashed a great evil on Earth causing the First World War. Almost caught by German soldiers, American pilot Steve Trevor lands on Themyscira, the hidden and scared home of the Amazons. Rescued by the beautiful Princess Diana, Trevor is escorted back to man’s world. There Diana partakes in the First World War to put an end to the evil that has corrupted men. But she finds out that this evil is more than she bargained for. Will the young Wonder Woman defeat her evil uncle Ares, God of war?This movie was more personable and on a smaller scale than most other superhero movies focusing on brief moment of the First World War. Here Wonder Woman did not change the tide of the war. Her accomplishments were so minor that history had not even recorded her involvement. Yet, this film was great and in hindsight did rescue the DC Comics Cinematic universe. It quickly followed the Batman versus Superman movie which had been severely criticized. In this film as well as the following Justice League film, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman stood out.The best scene in the film will always be the trench battle where Diana confronted the German army alone in No man’s land. Gadot’s elegance entrenched her in the role. I admit that I was one of the doubters when she was first cast. I changed my mind. Now, the film was not perfect. Its third act suffered with a badly drawn action finale where Wonder Woman fought Ares. It lacked the solidity of the previous acts and looked like a bad video game rendition.Yet, this film showed the potential of DC-centric comic films competing against Marvel’s. Wonder Woman also reminded producers and Hollywood that female-led action films were viable and successful. Here the action was well-balanced with the emotional conflict between Diana and her mother Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons who did not want her daughter to leave for man’s world.Visually, the film showed a heroine capable of fighting in wars as Captain America but also lifting tanks like Superman. This is the weird place that Wonder Woman has always occupied, beyond the edge of greatness. This movie saved DC’s cinematic enterprise and made girls across the world feel proud of their place next to boys. They had their movies too and for once, the boys didn’t mind watching along.

Rating: 8 /10

