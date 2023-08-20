Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

By Hervé St-Louis



The Spot has gained new powers allowing him to travel between dimensions. His arrest was stalled by the intervention of Miles Morales into Gwen Stacy's mission. Now, the Spot threatens to destroy the multiverse, but it turns out that all of this is the fault of Miles Morales whose existence as Spider-man should never have happened Thus a multiverse of Spider-men and Spider-women are on the chase for the young hero, and with no one else to trust, not even Gwen Stacy, how can the young hero stop the Spot, stop the multiverse from crumbling, and clear his name at the same time?





I was not expecting a two-part movie that would end in a cliffhanger. Call me stupid, but I do avoid publicity for upcoming movies and trailers to maintain some novelty in films that I watch. It’s very difficult to watch a movie such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse without having everything spoiled for you before you even hit the movie theatre. Thus, this film was a spectacle of action and visuals where each is more mesmerizing than the previous one. I was elated. The plot kept moving so quickly that there was no time to catch a break. When such a barrage of contents attacks your senses, it’s easy to think that what you’re seeing is probably the best film ever. In my case, at the theatre, I felt like it was the greatest Spider-Man film ever. It wasn’t. Miles Morales was too good at evading the other Spider-Man and too conceited to understand that he is destroying the universe.The animation technique spearheaded in the first film of the trilogy, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured great animation that probably borrowed a few tricks from the Peanuts movie, where the 3D animation was not full frame, but instead followed the 24 repeated frame set up seen in classical animation. I also liked the mix of different comics and animation art, although each was animated the same and fit with the overall design.