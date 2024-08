Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

Shadow Tracker Overview

By Hervé St-Louis



A review of the G.I. Joe Classified Shadow Tracker action figure. Shadow Tracker is a late addition to the G.I. Joe line, inspired by the Predator movie franchise. As he roams Cobra Island, he must often meet Copperhead, Croc Master, and some of the Dreadnoks, as they compete to capture or erase as many Joes as possible.