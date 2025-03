Toys / Comics to Toys / DC Comics Toys

My DC Multiverse Collection

By Hervé St-Louis



A look at my McFarlane DC Multiverse collection and brief comparisons with the DCDirect line of which I have many more. My small collection includes Green Lanterns Hal Jordan, john Stewart, Alan Scott, Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash, Hawkman, Martian Manhunter, Superman, Captain Atom, Aquaman, and Black Manta.