Hoth Photography
By Hervé St-Louis
March 2, 2022 - 08:53
The Hoth sequence in Star Wars: Empire Strikes
Back depicts rebels trying to slow their opponents using giant walkers to attack them. Many Hoth rebels stayed behind to allow the leaders to flee the planet. The fight was uneven and many of them died. Luke Skywalker
and Han Solo
were also on Hoth, fighting with them until they also escaped.
I like Star Wars Black Series Hoth action figures a lot. I think that the Hoth rebel trooper
is one of the best from Hasbro because it can be changed so easily to look like a different guy. I’m also an army builder, it seems, with four Hoth rebel troopers so far.
The was a sunny and there was a lot of fresh snow piled up in a bank. So I did what had to be done and had fun with my toys. I wanted to pose them crouching in the snow, taking aim at some Empire walkers, but it was too cold for my hands to pose them lying down. I realize now that they should have been posed ready to go and simply place in the snow. Toy photography is an art and I’m learning daily.
Luke and Han Solo are also around, but they are not as cool looking. Luke's lightsaber froze and was bent. I did not want it to break in the cold, so I did not use it the photo shoot. I have reviewed each of these figures last year, so do check out the full reviews at the Bin
. Last year, when I got them, winter was already over, so I could not do exterior photography with them.
Last Updated: March 2, 2022 - 09:05