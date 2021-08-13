Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

G.I. Joe Classified Firefly

By Hervé St-Louis







Likeness





Hasbro’s designers made a significant change to Firefly’s likeness by giving him a bomb-proof jacket which is in line with his sabotage activities. The original did not have one. Instead, he wore straps with crisscrossed grenades and pockets. Here Hasbro’s designers chose to put extra grenades on Firefly’s left shoulder and pack his pockets in the front of his jacket. The jacket also adds protection for the neck and a type of jack strap at the front.









The essential part of Firefly is represented in his Classified look with his grey camouflage army garbs, his balaclava, and long sleeves. In the cartoon, Firefly did not wear gloves which was odd for a saboteur concerned with not leaving tracks and protecting his identity. However, the action figure had dark grey gloves. Fortunately, the G.I. Joe Classified Firefly has gloves on.









Sculpt





This Firefly action figure is bulky and many collectors dislike this. Yet his face is shrewd and cool with the look or crazed saboteur who has suffered damaged several times. With the goggles on, he does not look like himself but a new character. The huge shoulder pad, while inspired by the original one is heavy looking and creates much asymmetry with the character’s design.









Paint





Hasbro has been using base plastics for most parts of their action figures and has avoided shading characters’ bodies. Usually only their faces have extensive shading. First, although I like the lunatic look on Firefly’s face, The 3D face painting is not as nice. You can see the pixels on the character’s face.









Scale





Firefly is on the shorter side of G.I. Joe Classified. He is taller than the female action figures but shorter than Duke and Flint, which are the baselines of this toyline. Still, he looks great next to each of them. All bad guys do not need to be six feet and above.









Stability





Firefly appears very stable so far and with tight hips so far. Even with his gear and backpack which makes him top heavy, he does not fall easily. That’s great.





Articulations









Firefly’s articulations are limited because of his bomb vest which limits more than his abdominal crunch. It also limits his waist swivel and curl. Be careful when trying to twist his waist as there has been many reports of stress and breakage in the waist and hip area of the figure, caused by the overbearing bomb jacket.







Firefly also has the classic dropdown hip hinge, thigh curls, double knew articulations, shin curls, and rocking ankles.









Plastic





The core plastic seems to be PVC and the vest/jacket is a rubber-like material.





Props





Firefly has spunky props that go beyond what he had in 1984. Of course, he sports the drone which reminds me of Laserbeak and Buzzaw from the Transformers. He also has a tablet that packs inside of his backpack that he can use to remote control the drone. The tablet is a bit too thick to fit naturally in his hands. He has the blast-proof goggles and a weird submachine gun that pegs into his backpack. Finally, Firefly has a piece of old-style dynamite that fits on a peg in the lower part of his backpack.





I wish he had a handgun and a knife, like most other G.I. Joe Classified action figures.









Packaging





Being from the Cobra Island series, Firefly has a card background insert featuring the Cobra Island logo. The back of the package has the composite poster featuring many G.I. Joe Classified characters. The side art is by artist Jeremy Wilson. There is no biographical card. Stats about the character have to be decoded from the symbols on the side of the box, using a reference key from the GIJOE.com website.





Cost





Technically, Firefly is supposed to retail for $19-22.99. However, he is not easy to find as a Cobra Island exclusive. I will not mention how much I paid for this figure. I had to buy it from an auction site and pay a lot of money for shipping.









Availability





Even though distribution of this action figure has improved, it is still very difficult to obtain. The exclusive distribution with Target in the United States, and Toys R US in Canada is not optimal for collectors. I waited months before buying the cheapest Firefly I could find from an auction site. I dislike the limited distribution of Firefly and other Cobra Island exclusives. It is problematic for collectors trying to get the figures while scalpers chase them too. It was difficult to get Firefly from day one. I hope that he is mass-released one day. It will surely happen with a new jacket/vest in the future. Hasbro like to rerelease its action figures.





