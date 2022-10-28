Pop Culture

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

By Patrick Oliver







This anthology series is Curated by Guillermo Del Toro, inspired by a book he has written. He also co-wrotes some of the screenplays. If you know Del Toro, you'll know that he does horror and the macabre and social commentary well. In fact, he introduces each episode himself. And he has a host of good directors at the helm too. The Directors of 'The Babadook', 'Cube', 'Mandy', and the 'The Vigil', to name but a few.











I've watched two of the eight episodes in this series thus far and I can tell you that I am impressed. There is a feeling of being pulled in and immersed in the narrative unfolding on screen and experiancing dread and chills and sympathy for the characters. Even when they might not be the most sympathetic of people!







In the first story, 'Lot. 36', we see a thoroughly unpleasant character buy a recently unowned storage container and the mounting sense of unease continues to the last frame as he forges ahead blinded by his serious obligations and his own failings.







In the second, 'Graveyard Rats', we accompany the prtagonist on a journey fuelled by desperation, greed and hubris in a gothic tale set in and around a graveyard in Salem, Massachusetts.







Being a horror anthology, this may feel faintly reminiscent of 'Creepshow', 'Tales of the Unexpected', or 'The Twilight Zone', and if so, it's in very good company. Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' is definitely worth a watch for any horror fans out there.

