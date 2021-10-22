Comics / Cult Favorite

A Rebuttal

By Philip Schweier



Last weekend, DC Comics announced it was changing Superman’s long-time motto from “truth, justice and the American way” to “truth, justice and a better tomorrow.”

Within a week, comic book colorist Gabe Eltaeb announced he was leaving DC Comics when his contract was up, upset over how he feels the company is ruining the legacy of its characters.

Appearing on a YouTube show hosted by comic artist Ethan Van Sciver, Eltaeb said, "I'm finishing out my contract with DC. I'm tired of this s***. I'm tired of them ruining these characters. They don't have a right to do this.”

(On the contrary, as owners of the Superman franchise, DC Comics has every right to make changes to the character, whether fans agree with such changes or not.)

"My grandpa almost died in World War II. We don't have a right to destroy s*** that people died for to give us," Eltaeb added. "It's a bunch of f***ing nonsense."

(No, what’s nonsense is saying that reading comic books was what World War II was fought for. I expect my dad had other concerns on his mind as he was liberating Nazi death camps.)

"They call us bigots and racist and s***. I would ask them, find me – in the f***ing mainstream, not on the fringes – one f***ing book, one f***ing t-shirt, one movie, that says that leftism is bad, and conservatism is good. Find it for me, they f***ing won't. They're not letting people have a voice. They're the f***ing bigots," he said.

(I could be mistaken, but it sounds as if he’s asking for evidence that leftism is bad and conservatism is good. As a conservative, shouldn’t he be able to provide that himself? It confuses me as to which side Eltaeb is on. But thank heaven for the profanity, because that just makes his argument soooo much more legit.)

Eltaeb also later posted a video of his own explaining why he left DC Comics, stating, “We're going to stand up to these tyrants and we're not going to let them intimidate us. There's a hell of a lot more of us than there are of them.”

(Really? This is the hill you want your comics career to die on?)

(Actually, that’s not fair. Some professionals have continued working in the comic book industry after self-destructing – clerking at comic book stores or paid to be a guest at conventions within easy driving distance of their parents’ homes.)

I’ll admit, another change in the foundation of the Man of Steel is a bit of a challenge to accept. Just last week, DC Comics announced that Jon Kent (the son of Clark and Lois) was going to come out as gay. It’s a lot for fans and professionals to digest.

In an article published by the UK’s Daily Mail, former Superman actor Dean Cain referred to such changes as “bandwagoning,” suggesting there are greater causes for Jon Kent to take up than climate change and the deportation of refugees.

“There's real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking, real actual slavery going on... it would be brave to tackle those issues, shine a light on those issues,” Cain said. “I'd like to see the character doing that. I'd read that comic.”

(So apparently not every conservative objects to gay super-heroes. Like any audience, some just want quality entertainment.)