Yen Press Announces Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Novel


By Leroy Douresseaux
April 28, 2020 - 14:41

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai cover image

Yen Press expands its renowned light novel catalog with the release of Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai.  The high school rom-com is written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keji Mizoguchi and debuts today (Tues., April 28th) in-print and digitally.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai notably inspired a hit anime adaptation, which currently streams on Hulu and Funimation.com, as well as a bestselling manga series and a live-action feature film that was released in Japan last year.

RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF BUNNY GIRL SENPAI Summary:

Out of sight, out of mind!

Bunny girls do not live in libraries. This is simply common sense. And yet, that's exactly where Sakuta finds one in the wild. More bewildering is who the bunny girl is: Mai Sakurajima, a girl one year older than Sakuta, famous at their school for her acting career even though she's currently on break. To top it all off, it seems like no one else in the library can see Mai at all, no matter what she does or...wears. Wanting to find out more about this mystery and maybe get a little closer to this beautiful upperclassman in the process, Sakuta launches an investigation to discover why an unforgettable bunny girl keeps becoming totally invisible.


Last Updated: April 28, 2020 - 14:45

