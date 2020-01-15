Comics / Comics News

Snow White with the Red Hair: Volume 5 manga review

By Leroy Douresseaux







In Tanbarun Kingdom , a baby girl is born with beautiful hair that is as red as apples. When she grows into young womanhood, Shirayuki 's red hair earns her the unwanted attention of Prince Raj of Tanbarun. Prince Zen Wisteria , the second prince of the neighboring Clarines Kingdom , rescues Shirayuki and brings her to Wistal , Clarines' capital. Zen moves her into Wistal Palace , where Shirayuki hones her skills as an herbalist, and thus, a love story begins.



As Snow White with the Red Hair , Vol. 5 (Chapters 18 to 21) opens, Zen's older brother, Prince Izana , gets an invitation from Tanbarun Kingdom. Prince Raj has invited Shirayuki to a banquet and Izana commands her to accept... without Zen accompanying her. With Zen's servant and bodyguard, Obi , at her side, Zen makes the long journey back to her home country. When Shirayuki meets Taj again, he seems hesitant. What does Raj want, and why did he invite her?



Also, a previous troublemaker and also a new threat arrive in Clarines. The threat has his sights on Shirayuki.



[This volume includes a bonus chapter, “Side Story,” and a bonus manga page.]



THE LOWDOWN: The Snow White with the Red Hair manga is an enjoyable shojo romance manga. The story dynamics are not difficult to understand. I didn't read the first volume, but the summary at the beginning of the volume, which many manga have, helped.



Snow White with the Red Hair Graphic Novel Volume 5 presents the next set of complications for our heroine, Shirayuki. Vol. 5 is more or less like a sunny day before the storm clouds gather again. Readers will enjoy the fact that this is the most time the narrative has spent in Shirayuki's home country of Tanbarun, and creator Sorata Akiduki even teases some information about Shirayuki's past.



Caleb Cook 's translation captures the gentle essences of the chapters contained in Vol. 5. Brandon Bovia 's lettering still adds that medievalist touch that the story needs, especially this time. Plus, the final pages of this volume demand that we return for more.



I READS YOU RECOMMENDS: Fans of fantasy-themed shojo will want to try the Shojo Beat title, Snow White with the Red Hair .



