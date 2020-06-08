Comics / Press Releases

Breaks 2: Truth and Dare

By The Editor



Ian and Cortland are all too aware that the bubble they’ve made for themselves can’t last. Shifting relationships and tested friendships may be the least of their worries, though, as they learn more about each other and the pasts they’d rather leave behind. Familial legacy, fragile ambition, and potentially devastating secrets; their budding relationship is going to need a stronger foundation than secrecy if they want to face what life has in store for them together.Bringing the world of LGBT young adult fiction into the realm of comic books, and collecting the second arc of the acclaimed weekly web series (2017-2019), Breaks is the story of two young men discovering who they were, who they are, and who they will become. It’s a love story… but a bit broken."If arc one was the budding of a romance play set against a dirty schoolyard backcloth, arc two is where the schoolyard backdrop falls down and reveals the real set; it's jagged and dangerous, and Cort and Ian are going to need what they found in arc one to get through it,” revealed co-writer and artist Emma Vieceli. "Some mysteries are revealed and some deepen. Expect everything to be turned up. More drama, more twists...oh, and a lot more smooching."

