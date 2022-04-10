Comics / Comics News

Valaverse Slaps a SLAPP on YouTuber

By Hervé St-Louis



In Canada, British Colombia, Ontario, and Quebec have laws against SLAPP suits. Valaverse's takedown attempt would be illegal and deemed a SLAPP. There are 31 US states, such as California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, and Texas with similar laws, discouraging SLAPPs.







SLAPPs and related measures, such as YouTube video take downs are used to shut critics. Some large companies use them frequently on YouTube to takedown unfavourable opinions and comments about their products. The claims are always preposterous but are used to "slow down" and hinder the critic. SLAPPs are an attempt to censor freedom of speech and expression.



I strongly suggest that Bobby Vala gains a serious understanding copyrights , censorship, and freedom of expression laws, then surrounds himself with a better communication and public relations’ team. Given the growth of his enterprise, it’s time that Bobby Vala let professional communicators handle his marketing and public relations.





The one-man handling the show is often the Achilles’ heel of start ups. Sensible minds would have suggested that Vala not waste precious resources against a YouTuber with such limited viewership and focus on better and more important things. Live and let live is the true sign of a mature entrepreneur.