Sequart Releases Comic Criticism Book “How to Analyze and Review Comics”

By Hervé St-Louis



How to Analyze and Review Comics fills a gap in the art of reviewing comic which had not been addressed as extensively since. It is meant to be used by readers, creators, reviewers, schools, and academics. The 236 pages book features articles written by industry experts and academics (William Allred, El Anderson, Christine Atchison, Laura Braunstein, Harry Candelario, Scott Cederlund, Carolyn Cocca, Fraser Coffeen, Sarah Cooke, Enrique del Rey Cabero, Michael James Griffin II, Jeffrey Hayes, Christopher Haynes, Jason Kahler, Brian LeTendre, A. David Lewis, Ryan K. Lindsay, Christopher McGunnigle, Michael Moccio, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Hervé Saint-Louis, Suman Sigroha, Philip Smith, and Benjamin Towle. It also features interviews with interview with Brian Michael Bendis, Becky Cloonan, Rachel Deering, FCO Plascencia, Comfort Love, Hannah Means-Shannon, Michael Avon Oeming, José Villarubia, Adam Withers, and Jim Zub).





Sequart publisher Julian Darius announced on June 25, 2021, the release of, a new book edited by professor Forrest C. Helvie of Norwalk Community College on comic analysis and review. The book features articles on various topics ranging from inking, colouring, lettering, reading protocols, formats, criticism, and even web comics.can be bought in print or on Kindle

Hervé St-Louis, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Emerging Media at Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, in Canada.

