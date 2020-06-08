Comics /
Canadian Cartoonist Sophie Bédard Wins Bédélys 2020
By Hervé St-Louis
June 8, 2020 - 22:30
This is not a first win for Canadian cartoonist Sophie Bédard whose Les Petits garçons
graphic novel has won several prizes in the French-speaking bande dessinées
world since its April 2019 debut. This year, amid the pandemic, Bédard won the Liste préliminaire Prix des libraires du Québec 2020 – Bande dessinée Québec
(Preliminary Bookstore Award – Quebec Comics) offered by the Festival BD de Montréal
. The award was granted virtually, of course.
Les petits garçons
(The little boys
) is coming of age story about teenaged girls. While Les Petits garçons
has yet to be translated to English, publisher Pow Pow has translated some of Bédard’s previous comics, taken from her web comics in English, which includes the Joe Shuster nominated Almost Summer.
Last Updated: June 8, 2020 - 21:35
