Canadian Cartoonist Sophie Bédard Wins Bédélys 2020

By Hervé St-Louis



This is not a first win for Canadian cartoonist Sophie Bédard whosegraphic novel has won several prizes in the French-speakingworld since its April 2019 debut. This year, amid the pandemic, Bédard won the(Preliminary Bookstore Award – Quebec Comics) offered by the. The award was granted virtually, of course.) is coming of age story about teenaged girls. Whilehas yet to be translated to English, publisher Pow Pow has translated some of Bédard’s previous comics, taken from her web comics in English, which includes the Joe Shuster nominated Almost Summer.

