Mongrel – A graphic Novel About Being the Other
By Hervé St-Louis
June 8, 2020 - 21:20
In August 2020 (pending the ongoing pandemic), British cartoonist descent Sayra Begum will release her graphic novel Mongrel
, a comic about her experience as second-generation Bengali marrying a non-Muslim in the United Kingdom. The project was funded by the Arts Council England.
The graphic novel completed in 2017 will be published by Knockoutabout Comics. Much like Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis
, Mongrel
is the story of two world clashing and the life of one young woman trying to make sense of it. Mongrel
is in line with other similar graphic novels like above-mentioned Persepolis
but also with auto-biographical touches of Keshni Kashyap and Mari Araki’s Tina’s Mouth
.
