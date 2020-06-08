ComicBookBin ComicBookBin

Comics / Comics News

Mongrel – A graphic Novel About Being the Other


By Hervé St-Louis
June 8, 2020 - 21:20

mongrel300.jpg
In August 2020 (pending the ongoing pandemic), British cartoonist descent Sayra Begum will release her graphic novel Mongrel, a comic about her experience as second-generation Bengali marrying a non-Muslim in the United Kingdom. The project was funded by the Arts Council England.

The graphic novel completed in 2017 will be published by Knockoutabout Comics. Much like Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis, Mongrel is the story of two world clashing and the life of one young woman trying to make sense of it. Mongrel is in line with other similar graphic novels like above-mentioned Persepolis but also with auto-biographical touches of Keshni Kashyap and Mari Araki’s Tina’s Mouth.

mongrel500.jpg


Last Updated: June 8, 2020 - 20:25

Join the discussion:

Add a Comment


    RSS       Mobile       Contact        Advertising       Terms of Service    ComicBookBin

© Copyright 2002-2020, Toon Doctor Inc. - All rights Reserved. All other texts, images, characters and trademarks are copyright their respective owners. Use of material in this document (including reproduction, modification, distribution, electronic transmission or republication) without prior written permission is strictly prohibited. Toon Doctor ® is registered trademarks of Toon Doctor Inc. Privacy Policy