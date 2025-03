Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

GI Joe Navy Seal Raft with Classified Action Figures

By Hervé St-Louis



I bought a 1/6 G.I. Joe Navy Seal limited edition mission raft with a figure and used it with my G. I . Joe Classified Navy Seals (Torpedo, and two Action Sailors). It floats, and fits perfectly for top-secret landing missions on Cobra Island.