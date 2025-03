Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

G.I. Joe Classified Tiger Paw with Wreckage Review

By Hervé St-Louis



Review of the classic Tiger Paw GI Joe vehicle with Wreckage. The Tiger Paw is an ATV that adapted from the Cobra Ferret it comes with Wreckage who is often known as Sabertooth. Wreckage is a complete repaint of the Retro Firefly action figure. In my head cannon, Wreckage is freelancer who works for both G.I. Joe and Cobra.