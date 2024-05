Toys / Comics to Toys / G.I. Joe

G.I. Joe Classified Quick Kick Action Figure Review

By Hervé St-Louis



A review of the G.I. Joe Classified Quick Kick action figure. Here I compare him to the comic book Marvel Legends Shang Chi and the Marvel Select Kato. In my review of Shang Chi from 2021, I rated the figure 9.5/10.





How things have changed! Quick Kick is a much better action figure. My ComicBookBin review of the Shang Chi action figure.





A review of the Kato action figure.