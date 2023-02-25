Addict Named Hal

Movies / Movie Reviews

By Hervé St-Louis



follows the story of Amy, a young girl sent to a rehabilitation house because of her excessive drinking problem, a situation that she denies is happening to her. Yet, at the house, filled with housemates with their own addiction problems, she meets Hal, a rebellious young man with a story of his own. Will Hal and Amy master their inner demons, or will they be consumed by them?This is a good movie, that is partly slice of life, partly tragic. Shot with little pump and effects, this film seeks to let people understand how quickly life can turn bad or well for addicts. It is not always an easy story to watch, but it can teach us many values about being humans and recognizing our weaknesses. It is not easy to do. The story starts quickly, and we see Amy’s life and her new “friends” at the house. Many of the tenants serve roles and archetypes in the world of addiction, each with their own challenges. The consequences of falling further, or trying to get out of a last chance place, whether one is ready or not is an important theme. Prostitution, recreational drug uses, social outcasts, and lying are all on hand.The natural handheld film shooting can be distracting at times, but it reinforces metaphorically, the nuanced and undefined world of an addict in denial. The film is available on several streaming platforms, such as YouTube, and Apple TV, after a brief stint in the movie screening world in the fall of 2022.