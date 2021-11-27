ComicBookBin Store

Shazam/Captain Marvel – Public Enemies Action Figure (2005)

I reviewed this action figured here (it's not the same item for sale here).





Buy this rare SUPERMAN/BATMAN Public Enemies action figure featuring Captain Marvel/Shazam, the world’s mightiest mortal as featured in the comics and the animated film.The World's Mightiest Mortal, Shazam! joins a group of heroes to confront Superman and Batman! Based on the characters and events introduced in the pulse-pounding Superman/Batman story arc "Public Enemies," scribed by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by artists Ed McGuinness and Dexter Vines, each figure in the Superman/Batman Series 1: Public Enemies assortment is based on the art of Ed McGuinness! Shazam stands approximately 6.75" tall and features multiple points of articulation. A Superman/Batman logo base is included.The box is sealed and was never opened but is dirty. The card stock is bent. There is one easily fixable paint chip on the crest of Shazam. This figure has been sold out for over a decade. Last one in stock. The final shipping cost is to be determined outside of Canada and the United States.

