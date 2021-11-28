ComicBookBin Store

Marvel Legends (Toybiz) Series 8 Classic Captain America (2004)

The plastic bubble is sealed, has never been opened, although dirty from years of storage. This figure has been sold out for over a decade. Last one in stock. The final shipping cost is to be determined outside of Canada and the United States.





Buy the super Classic Captain America variant based off the Ultimate mainline figure from the Toybiz Marvel Legends line.In 1940, as America prepared for war, a frail man volunteered for an experiment that transformed him into the ultimate physical specimen: the American Super Soldier. Steve Rogers battled Nazis until a freak mishap placed him in suspended animation for decades. When he awakened, Rogers was truly a man of time, though no less committed to fighting the evils of this perilous new era!This is the real deal and not one of the variants. This one has the tiny white wings on the head, and the less angular shaped mask. This is also the ultra rare 2004 early release where Toybiz coloured the inner thighs and biceps grey, like the Ultimate variant, instead of blue. This was corrected in later releases but the one listed here is from the original batch that is impossible to find. This unit has the front of the right thigh painted grey, and the inner left thigh painted grey. Both inner biceps are grey.The set is sealed and includes the action figure stand, a Captain America trading card, as well as a Captain America comic book-like poster book. They don’t make toys like this anymore. Read a review of the Ultimate Captain America variant here . It includes details about the differences between the two releases.

