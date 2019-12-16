Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Watchmen S01E09 Review

By Deejay Dayton







The first, and perhaps only, season of Watchmen came to an end with episode 9, and managed to resolve the various plot threads with a strong, clean resolution. And though there are no plans for another season, the final shots left the possibility tantalyzingly open.





Adrian Veidt (Jeremy Irons) is given the opening part of the episode, as we learn about his connection with Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), information that helps make her role much more understandable.





Then the story moves into the big final act, as Senator Keene (James Wolk) and the 7th Cavalry put their plan into action, capturing Dr Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Marteen II) and stealing his powers. Laurie Blake (Jean Smart), who has also been captured by the white supremacists, is being forced to observe this all, though she finds she has an unexpected ally in the group.





But Lady Trieu has her own plans for Dr Manhattan, and a ruthless scheme to see them through.





I don’t think I want to mention any more of the plot. Angela Abar (Regina King) and her grandfather (Louis Gossett Jr) get significant roles as well, but you can find out what they get up to on your own.









I had big reservations about this series when I first saw the trailer, and the first episode left me impressed with the quality, but uncertain about the story. Those fears did not last long, and the last half of the series, from episode 6 onwards, have been some of the finest television I have ever seen, and made this eminently worthy of the original series.





I am also quite pleased with the amount of comments I have read from people who hadn’t read the comics, and still found the show engaging enough to stick with it. It seems to have created a new readership for the originals as well, as the collected edition of Watchmen has returned to the best seller lists more than twenty years after its release.





Everyone involved in this production should be proud of what they have achieved.

Rating: 10 /10

