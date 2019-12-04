Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Watchmen S01E07 Review

So much becomes clear in this week’s episode of Watchmen, not the least being how this series has been more intimately connected to the team from the comics from the very beginning.





Part of the episode is essentially a sequel to the previous one. Angela Abar (Regina King) is overcoming the effects of taking her grandfather’s Nostalgia pills, with the help of Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), the creator of the drug. This means she experiences blasts of her own memories, which fill in her backstory, continuing the saga from where her grandfather’s tale left off.





And even though we do not yet know the true purpose of the Millennium Clock, which is clearly of major importance, there is another big reveal in the episode. So big I am not even going to mention it.





Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) continues her own investigation into the 7th Cavalry and their connection to the murder of the Chief of Police, and makes some very shrewd guesses. If anything, the episode shows that Laurie is a bit smarter than she ought to be, as things don’t work out too well for her. Love the clicker bit. And for those alert enough to spot it, a VCR copy of Silk Swingers of Suburbia, the movie about Laurie’s mother, which was detailed in the original comic, makes an appearance.









The trial of Adrian Veidt (Jeremy Irons) takes place as well. It reminded me somewhat of the trial of Number Six towards the end of The Prisoner. While not as totally surreal as that one, it definitely veers away from established jurisprudence.





I kind of hate giving every single episode of this show a 10 out of 10, since it means that I cannot highlight episodes that surpass the high bar Watchmen has set for itself. But in comparison with other super hero tv shows, Watchmen soars above the rest.

Rating: 10 /10

