Titans S02E12 Review

By Deejay Dayton







After the bombshell revelations at the end of the previous episode, and with the season finale on the horizon, this week’s Titans did a really impressive job of balancing backstory and current developments.









A lot of screen time is also given to Hawk (Alan Ritchson), who has descended into a spiral of fight clubs and drug addiction, barely capable of keeping track of his own actions. He gets a really great scene with a young admirer who dons the Hawk outfit in a terribly misguided attempt to play the hero.









And I loved the scene in which Dick (Brenton Thwaites) goes to order a new costume, and has to deal with the man who made his Robin outfit, and took the burning of it personally.









As I write about this episode, I am finding myself even more impressed with how it juggled so many different storylines, past and present, as well as humour, action, and some good emotional drama. It’s not an easy task to keep all those balls in the air.









Most of the plot threads seem to be coming together for the big finale. Starfire (Anna Diop) is having some trouble with her powers, but I expect that that, and the Blackfire plot, will be developed next season. A big confrontation with Deathstroke/Jericho is a must for next week, and I hope it ties in with Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) and Superboy (Joshua Orpin) as Mercy’s (Natalie Gumede) pawns.









Jericho’s (Chella Man) survival, in the body of his father, Deathstroke (Esai Morales) is explained, and Rose (Chelsea Zhang) opens up to Jason Todd (Curran Walters) about how she learned about her regenerative powers, and sought her father out.All in all, this second season has carried itself even better than the first. I admit, I am surprised about that. It didn’t start very well, but the show really has found its footing.

Rating: 10 /10

