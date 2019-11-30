Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Titans S02E13 Review

While I cannot state that the finale for the second season of Titans was a complete success, it definitely surpassed the abrupt finale of the first season. And, though I had my doubts, it did bring both the Deathstroke family plot, and the Beast Boy/Superboy storyline, to solid conclusions.





Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) makes his “debut” in his new costume and new identity, showing up just in time, as Deathstroke (Esai Morales) confronts Starfire (Anna Diop), Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Raven (Tegan Croft), and Dove (Minka Kelly). Ravager (Chelsea Zhang) and Jericho (Chella Man) also have their plot threads resolved in that part of the episode.





With barely time for a breath, the story moves on to the Beast Boy (Ryan Potter)/ Superboy (Joshua Orpin) plot, as Mercy Graves’ (Natalie Gumede) “phase two” plays out, pitting the two heroes against each other as part of a bidding war for Superboy.









Remarklably, both of these storylines reach their finales long before the episode does. Frankly, the latter half of the finale is a let down.





There is an abrupt, and genuinely surprising, death of a Titan. Surprising largely because it feels so unmotivated. So not in a good way.





This leads to a lot of morose moments as the other team members mourn their lost comrade. By the end of the episode there has been a clear set up for the character’s revival next season, making it all seem a bit cheap.





That was really unfortunate, because it severely weakened an otherwise strong finale.

Rating: 8.5 /10

