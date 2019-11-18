Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

Titans S02E11 Review

By Deejay Dayton







This week’s episode of Titans was a bit unusual. It seems like something supernatural is going on, as Raven (Teagan Croft), Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Starfire (Anna Diop) and Dove (Minka Kelly) all wind up getting drawn to a remote diner.









The scenes in which the four women receive the information that leads them to the location are all very unusual, events that defy explanation. This build is hugely effective, but the payoff is not. Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) shows up to give them a morale boosting talk about the importance of the Titans, but was he really responsible for bringing them all there? Batman is not a magician, and I suspect there is more to these scenes than meets the eye. At least, I sure hope there is.









As for Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), he gets some great scenes, also with Bruce Wayne, but at least this time Bruce is clearly a hallucination Dick is experiencing while in solitary confinement. I loved the way the lighting was used in these bits. Bruce prods at Dick both physically and mentally, until Dick realizes what had really been happening when he ran into Deathstroke (Esai Morales) at Adelaide’s house.









Some truly awful stuff is happening to poor Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). We also catch up with Jason Todd (Curran Walters) and Rose Wilson (Chelsea Zhang). Rose is able to get Jason to open up more about himself, and there is a delightful sequence in which Jason’s love for Broadway musicals gets revealed.











And that’s not the only revealed this week. There are two major plot twists at the end of the episode. One of them I had pegged a number of weeks back, but the other skated right under my nose, and I am kicking myself for not even suspecting it.









I won’t say more because I don’t want to spoil anything, but I am impressed with the way the show is adapting classic plot lines, changing them just enough to make them surprising for viewers who know the series.

Rating: 9.5 /10

