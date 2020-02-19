Movies / Comics Movie Reviews

The Flash S06E12 Review

By Deejay Dayton







This week’s episode of the Flash really belonged to two guest stars, each of whom commanded one of the two main plot threads.









The mystery of the duplicate Iris West (Candice Patton) developed as we spend a lot of time with the real Iris, trapped in a mirror world. She is not there alone, though. Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor), whose name seems to evoke that of the second Mirror Master from the comics, is trapped there as well, and has been for years. She was the wife of Joseph Carver, the evil mastermind behind Black Hole. Dor does an excellent job as a woman whose fight to maintain her sanity though years of torment has taken its toll. She is a victim right now, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see her shift into becoming a danger once she escapes.









This episode also finally saw the debut of Sue Dearborn (Natalie Dreyfuss). Sue had been mentioned as far back as the end of last season. Comic fans have been waiting for the introduction of the much beloved wife of the Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer), and I am very pleased to see my high expectations for the character have been achieved. While Sue is not exactly the same person who acts as the competent sidekick of her goofy detective husband, there is a genuine spark between the two characters. I spent much of the episode feeling that this could so very easily be a tv show of its own.











Grant Gustin was there as well, but largely to the side of the action. That’s fine. He deserved a breather.

Rating: 10 /10

