The Flash S06E13 Review

By Deejay Dayton







The Flash (Grant Gustin) is finding a lot of things have changed post-Crisis. Millions of things, in fact, and its those changes that form the core of the latest episode.









The Pied Piper (Andy Mientus) makes a brief return, and I enjoy that every reality change seems to affect this character in particular. They might want to expand on that a bit more. Grodd is the main villain of the episode, though, and the telepathic ape insists that he has changed as well, though his attempts to prove it, by capturing Barry Allen in his mind, do not immediately scream trust.









The subplot of the mirror Iris (Candice Patton) has some good twists in its development, as does the Nash Welles (Tom Cavanaugh) storyline. Given that Nash is now the only surviving Welles from the multiverse, I am enjoying the new slant the show is putting on the vast variety of characters that has become Cavanaugh’s particular shtick on the series.









But where my praise for this episode is centred is the new supporting cast member, Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight). The energy and enthusiasm he brings to the role just light up the screen every time he appears. His character is a major fanboy for the Flash. I have no idea if the actor himself was a big fan of the tv show before being cast, but it certainly plays as if that were the case. His dynamic also seems to bring out a different side for Frost (Danielle Panabaker), who comes off more compassionate, while at the same time maintaining her chilly edge. His presence is a definite plus for the series.

Rating: 10 /10

